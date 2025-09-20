The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has dismissed incident of Ebola in Abuja, assuring residents that there was no case of the disease, following the negative test result of a recent suspected case.

Advertisement

The Mandate Secretary of the FCTA Health Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe made the declaration at a joint briefing with officials of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), who also announced the suspension of their ongoing strike.

“Ebola is not in the FCT. Confirmed and verified, and I can say that with authority. Ebola disease is not here, but if it comes here, FCT is ready with all necessary tools. We are ready, we are prepared, and the system is in place,” she said.

Fasawe commended the individual, known as “Patient X,” for their responsible health-seeking behaviour and praised Nisa Premier Hospital for its swift action.

“The patient did the right thing by coming to the hospital. The hospital also did the right thing by having a high index of suspicion, isolating the patient, and following the protocols,” she said.

The mandate secretary urged residents of the FCT to improve their health habits, warning that not all fevers were malaria cases.

She emphasised that symptoms like fever accompanied by bleeding from the nose, ears, or other orifices constitute a medical emergency that must be reported immediately.

“I hereby officially announce that she is negative for Ebola and negative for Marburg disease. These are viral hemorrhagic fevers that can lead to death and can affect all of us in less than 24 hours. It has been curtailed. It is negative.

“On behalf of the Minister, I say today that Ebola is not in FCT. Confirmed, verified, and set with authority. I appeal to members of the press to let us verify information before going out,” she said.

Explaining the background of the scare, she said the patient arrived from Rwanda, which borders Congo where Ebola has been confirmed.

“From travel history, we had to activate our protocol for Ebola, which has come out negative,” she said, adding that border surveillance was being strengthened in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

While commending both the patient and the hospital that raised the alarm, Fasawe explained that the administration took no chances, going further to even track the airline manifest and isolating possible contacts.

“She came in with a fever and didn’t even go home. She went straight to a hospital. I want to commend the hospital for having a high index of suspicion and following the specified protocol.

“We had a possible one case that we were determined would not spread further than that one case, and I’m happy to say we are sailing free,” she said.

Speaking further, Fasawe also urged private hospitals to emulate such a commending step in strictly following infectious disease protocols. Turning to the public, she warned against complacency in health-seeking behavior.

“There’s a state epidemiologist, emergency operating centres, toll-free numbers, and social media handles. Please follow the protocol which we have again re-shared.

“Every fever is not malaria. If you have any sign of illness, especially with fever or bleeding from any orifice, it is a very big emergency. Report to the nearest health center,” she advised.

Fasawe noted that this was not the first suspected case handled by the FCTA this year, but insisted residents remained safe.

“Because of the protocols put in place, we will do what we have to do before coming out to the general public. At the time of testing negative, we are sure we are not at any risk.

“FCT is equipped with the facilities, human resources, and the systems to handle health care. Very soon, FCT doctors will be the best remunerated in the country.

“The Minister has also approved more health care workers to be employed. Every fever is not malaria. FCT is ready. We are prepared. The systems are there,” she said.