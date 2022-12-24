The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has impounded and crushed over 240 motorcycles popularly called Okada in the Territory.

The Administration after the exercise, said that impounding and crushing motorcycles from errant riders, is a hard and painful decision, but must be implemented to stem the tide of lawlessness and disregard for approved standards.

According to the FCTA, with established reports that insecurity and multiple road crash challenges within the city linked to commercial motorcycle operators, the gradual processes of phasing out okada activities will not be compromised.

The mandate secretary of the FCTA Transportation Secretariat, Abdullahi Candido, who supervised the fourth edition of the impound and crush exercise for 240 bikes at the popular A.Y.A Junction in Asokoro, vowed that the operation will continue and no violator will be spared.

“I can restate the resolve of government that FCT Administration will not rest until we get this attitude of intolerable Okada riders in the city, bend towards listening to what the government is asking them to do. Our objective is to ensure that residents of the city sleep with their two eyes closed, because whatever we are doing towards ensuring that the Security challenges are reduced to a reasonable level.

Also, the senior special assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, warned those who intend to take advantage of the yuletide period to violate the laws, especially the commercial motorcyclists, who have continued to abuse rules and regulations.

He noted that though the operation was borne out of a very difficult and painful decision, enforcement has to be sustained to make Abuja what it ought to be.

“We could see the consistency in doing this and the reduction in crime vis-a-vis the reduction in commercial motorcycles operating in an unapproved area. And from what I have seen in them and the directive the Minister has given, the operation will continue through the Christmas period.

“For those who felt that it is Christmas and go to commit illegalities, certainly know that enforcement will be going on. We are implored to join hands with government and ensure that we have a city that we all can be proud of,” he said.

On his part, the Director of FCTA’s Directorate of Road Traffic Services ( DRTS), Dr. Abdulateef Bello, said that those expecting the tears of the violators to stop the implementation of the policy will be disappointed because the Administration will not be deterred from sanitising the capital city.