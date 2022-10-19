The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has mandated the use of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in all public premises within the FCT to enhance security.

The coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu, who made this known at a news conference on Wednesday, vowed that, henceforth, mandatory use of CCTV would be included in the requirements for building approval in the territory.

He also revealed that officers of the council would be going around the city to enforce compliance with the decision, expressing optimism that the use of CCTV would help the security agencies tremendously in fighting crime and criminality in the territory.

“We have made the announcement and we are making sure that we implement the decision to the later. Our major decision now is to make sure and we are going to inform everybody within the city and the entire territory to ensure that all public places have CCTV.

“There must be CCTV in all public premises in the FCT as from now and our officers will be going around to ensure the enforcement of this very important decision which is an of national security.

“When all areas are well covered we believe we are going to monitor whatever activities in the city and if there is any crime that wants to create havoc they are all going to be monitored by the cameras. It will go to help tremendously the security agencies in fighting crime and criminality in the territory,” Shuaibu said.

The coordinator also emphasised the need for all public buildings to provide effective fire-fighting equipment in the territory.

“This one is there in the provision for the approval of building in Abuja. You must have it before you will be allowed to build in Abuja,” he said.

Also, the FCTA’s director of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, said that they are all living witnesses to the issues of crime and criminality and as a responsible administration, that they have to review their process and procedures.