The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) restated its commitment to the development of sports and wellbeing of the athletes.

FCT minister of state, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, made the commitment on Wednesday at the 2021 reward ceremony organised for the athletes that won medals for FCT at the 6th National Youth Games (NYG) held in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The minister, who was represented at the brief ceremony held at the Area Cultural Center by mandate secretary, Social Development secretariat, Hajiya Hadisa Mohammed Kabir, commended the athletes for making the FCT proud.

She affirmed FCTA continuous support for athletes’ wellbeing and empowerment. “I want to sincerely thank and appreciate you for an uncommon display at the different sporting events you pertook in, thus making the FCT and administration very proud.

“FCT administration is desirous and committed to engage and empower the youths of the territory through sporting activities by continuous support of all of her activities geared toward s achieving this purpose.

“Sporting activity is one of the ways in which the youths can be empowered and strengthened physically, so beyond rhetoric, it is an engagement that should be embraced and supported by all well-meaning Nigerians including private organisations. FCT will continue to support all sporting activities in the territory and beyond,” she said.

She also thanked the parents of the athletes for always releasing their children to represent FCT in sporting activities.

“Let me also use this opportunity to thank and appreciate the parents of these your ambassadors of sports in the FCT for seeing the need to release their young children not to only participate in the sporting event but to travel all the ways to Ilorin for the competition,

The FCT administration and especially the Social Development Secretariat (SDS) appreciate you.”

According to the FCT director of sports development, Mr Lucas Istifanus, Team FCT went to the 6th National Youth Games in Ilorin with a total of 65 athletes and returned with 36 medals including 10 gold.

Each of the gold medalists

were rewarded with the sum of N150, 00, while the silver and bronze medalist got N100, 000 and N50, 000 each respectively. Other participating athletes that did not win medals were awarded with the sum of N15, 000 each respectively.