Team Ambassador John Gana, Engr Lawrence Kadiri, Arc Jacob Jagaba and Alhaji Abubakar Umar emerged the winners of the 2nd GolfSixes matchplay tournament 2022.

The quartet exhibited exquisite golfing skills to emerge champions ahead of other six rival teams after a grueling two-day marathon played at the Minna Cantonment Golf Club.

GolfSixes is a unique team Matchplay format for senior golfers aged 55 years and above

where each team competes with three different teams over six holes hence term.

Senior Golfers from Abuja, Kaduna, Ilorin, Kontagora, Ibadan, Lagos and Benin all trooped to Minna to take part in the unique event.

The tournament is aimed at appreciating the senior golfers in the country and provide an avenue for them to interact with each other.

The veteran golfers were full of praise for the organizers and sponsors for a well packaged event and were keenly looking forward to next year’s event.