Organisers of the proposed FCT School Sports Festival have intensified preparation for competition levelled as a new frontier for overall sports development in Nigerian capital city.

This assertion was made as the stakeholders’ brainstormed at FCT Department of Science, Technology and Innovation Abuja in preparatory to the competition scheduled to hold from March 27 to 30, 2023 in Abuja.

The education secretary secretariat, Hon. Sani Dahir El-Katuzu, said the festival promises to be the biggest sporting event in the lives of students in the FCT.

“Our hope is to see FCT school sports festival as a tourist attraction. I will want to encourage various departments and boards to give unreserved support to the success of the Festival and all the activities surrounding it.

“It’s obvious that there are numerous talents here and events like FCT School Sports Festival would provide the ample opportunity to discover these talents and train them to win laurels at National events like National Sports Festival and National Youth Games,” he said.

Hon. El-Katuzu who was represented by Abdurazak Onivehu, director administration and finance, FCTA, said with the proposed competition, FCT will witness rebound in sporting activities within the schools.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ forum, director school sports, Mallam Hashimu Adamu Ojah, said his department had placed high priority on sports which led to the creation of school sports division to oversee all sporting activities in the territory.

According to Mallam Ojah, the school sports division was tasked with organizing, supervising, promoting and producing athletes and organising workshop and seminars in schools in the FCT.

The president, Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF) Barrister Paul Edeh in his remarks noted that the stakeholders forum was apt as owners of school are now aware of the opportunities the festival will present for both the FCT, RSDF, schools and students alike.

“The dry run of the FCT School Sports Festival is coming up on the 27th March through 30th of March, 2023 amongst selected schools,” he said.