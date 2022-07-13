The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has cleared notorious hotspots in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The shanties demolished were those beside and adjacent to Federal Government College (FGC) in Kwali.

The Taskforce said it will continue with its intensive clampdown on environmental nuisances posing security threats to lives and property.

Accompanied by joint security operatives, the FCTA official demolished multiple illegal structures, mainly shanties built with corrugated zinc and woods used in selling of petrol, food, and drinking joints, all operating under an electric high tension wire in the area.

Others affected were makeshift structures and clusters of kiosks erected by artisans, PoS operators, and petty traders inside the premises of an uncompleted shopping plaza, bearing FCDA/DC demolition notice dated 5/8/2020, along the corridors of Kwali axis of the Abuja-Lokoja expressway.

It was observed that the affected occupants were allowed time to remove their wares and belongings before the bulldozer cleared the structures.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, Comrade Ikharo Attah, who led the enforcement team, explained that the place in recent times has become a serious security concern to the government, as several criminal activities were traceable to the location.

Attah said it was discovered that the shanties were heavily harbouring criminals, leaving the government with no other choice than to come and clear them.

“What informed the decision to storm Kwali, an area which I think we have not visited in several decades is the fact that we have security concerns here.

“Three months ago, we had an extremely ugly incident, as this particular dangerous spot, where the police and other security agencies had tried to come in, to carry out a raid against criminals, they had an exchange of gunfire with some persons here.

“Although they made massive arrests, we discovered that these shanties are heavily harbouring criminals. Because they are illegal structures, we have to come and clear them.

“There are several issues here about the safety of lives and property, as whatever built here just directly under the power high tension cable amidst several other illegalities,” he said.

He further explained that the dislodged people were duly notified, through markings on the walls.

“We marked everything three weeks ago, and we came and remarked again last week before returning this week for the actual removal.

“What the FCTA is sending out as a message to everyone is that our coming to Kwali, we are hoping to reach Abaji, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Bwari Area Councils, is that the entire 7,315 square kilometer of the FCT are all areas where enforcement can take place.

“The enforcement is not just limited to AMAC and Bwari alone, but the entire FCT. So we are going to every single area, and we will be cleaning and removing all shanties and kiosks, especially those that are harbouring criminals that are wreaking havoc on this city,” Attah added.