Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revealed plans to unveil a Unified Standard Transportation System in Abuja.

The FCTA director of Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Dr Abdulateef Bello, made this known during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting in Abuja.

Bello said the need to standardise the transportation system in Abuja, has become very necessary, considering that the city is fast evolving and no aspect of it should be ignored.

The director said that Abuja cannot be left without an organised transportation system that will meet the needs of all citizens.

He revealed that the administration has perfected plans with consultants to bring in buses that use Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), to solve the problems of mass transit in Abuja.

According to him, the buses when acquired and deployed to different routes, will take care of the rickety vehicles and taxis that have been constituting nuisances on Abuja roads.

One of the stakeholders, Dr Abubakar Sadiq, the chairman of RTEIN Mass Transit, said the new policies by the administration was a welcome development, but critical players in the transportation sector must be given adequate consideration.

Also, the chairman of Self-employed Commercial Drivers Association (SECDAN), Okorie Victor, urged the administration to embark on aggressive sensitisation to ensure that all stakeholders properly understand the evolving policies of the administration in the transportation sector.