Nigerian Army is reviewing its training modules to address the contemporary security challenges facing the country.

The chief of army staff, Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, represented by the chief of training, Army, Major Gen SG Mohammed made this known at a five-day training and doctrine conference, 2024 at Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna yesterday.

He said at the conference with the theme: “Enhancing Operational Effectiveness in a Joint Environment through Tailor-Made Training” that it is a proactive response to end the activities of insurgents , bandits and other armed groups holding the country to ransom.

The army chief therefore admonished all commandants of Army Training institution to take note of the issues to be discussed at the conference and ensure full implementation during trainings in the institutions they command.

In his speech, the commander, TRADOAC , Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. K. O. Aligbe, disclosed that the conference was to set agenda for all the Nigerian Army Schools, Divisional Training Schools and Centres to draw inspiration for all the courses and training activities that would be conducted in the year 2024 to completely address the security challenges in the country.

He said, “The conference would evaluate all the schools in order to achieve measurable milestones and objectives. Without training, you cannot fight.”

“The doctrine gives us the latitude and spirit about how we should fight. From past experiences, more trainings are needed to deliver in operations. We are not talking about operational efficiency now; we are more concerned about operational effectiveness,” he declared.

He said the intention was to make sure that those engaging in causing security challenges have no capacity to continue to disturb the law-abiding citizens again.