Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it is committed to completing all the processes of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which is aimed at facilitating the ongoing repositioning of the system for efficient service delivery in the territory.

The permanent secretary, Olusade Adesola, who made this known yesterday, at the sign-off ceremony of the FCTA’s SOP, identified the SOP document as the springboard for efficient and incorruptible service delivery to the public, adding that the FCTA will not be lagging behind, as demonstrated by its staff so far in the SOP journey.

Adesola issued a directive to relevant departments to immediately package appropriate training programme that would enable them to build the capacity of the SOP champions, so that they would cascade it down in the various SDAs of the FCTA.

He also declared that FCTA wants to become the number one organisation for efficient service delivery in Nigeria, and enjoined those who have not yet been unbounded in the ongoing reform initiative, to know that FCT has gone beyond where they were.

Adesola who expressed gratitude to the Head of the Civil Service of Federation (HCSF) for the leadership they have been providing through the service, assured the service that the FCTA is ready to imbibe the established rules at the lower level and that FCTA has demonstrated such with its ability to develop SOP.

“In FCT, we are no longer where we were last year, as we have moved, and therefore everyone should join us to move. And I pray that we keep this trajectory so that the FCT will be acknowledged as investors friendly.

“We want to become the number one organisation for efficient service delivery in Nigeria. This is what all of us should resolve to do.

“Let all of us resolve today to commit to efficient service delivery, and the springboard is the SOP, and going forward, all of us should be delivering efficient, incorruptible, and good services to the citizens”, he stressed.

Team Lead of the SOP, Mrs Aolat Dosunmu, from Head of Service of the Federation (HOSF), commended the FCTA for demonstrating capacity for the effective deployment of the SOP, through the support and commitment of its staff and management from the secretariats, departments, and agencies that participated in a-two-week pilot SOP training.

She, however, urged the FCTA to ensure the completion of the entire processes of the SOP document, to attain its maximum impact.

Earlier, acting director, Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement Department (RC&SID), Dr Jumai Ahmadu, said that the event complied with the federal government’s directive to deploy SOPs as part of the performance management system across all MDAs.