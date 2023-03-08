The first-ever elected female Senator for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, on Tuesday, presented her Certificate of Return to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Kingibe, a former chairman of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group, defeated the incumbent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator, Philip Tanimu Aduda, during the just-concluded 2023 National Assembly elections.

Certificates of Return were presented to Kingibe and 102 other Senators-elect at the International Conference Centre (ICC) on Tuesday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and she presented same to Obi thereafter.

Reacting, Peter Obi, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday evening, said: “A very hearty congratulations to Senator-elect Mrs Ireti Kingibe; the first elected female senator for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Her election is in keeping with our commitment to women and youth.

“The Labour Party, OBIdient Family, Datti, and I, feel gratified that you will be representing us in the FCT. We look forward to your diligent service and contribution towards nation-building.”