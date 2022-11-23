There were indications that the opposition PDP, NNPP and other political parties in Kano State have been gripped by fear as the ruling APC marched in solidarity with its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Kano State on Sunday.

A leading support group of APC, led by Muhammad Ganduje, son of Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, had mobilised over one million youths to hold a street walk in what appears to be a show of strength in Kano city.

Kano appears to be a scene to watch in 2023 with the soaring strength of APC, even as past leaders of the State who are now in opposition have vowed to sack the ruling party from the State, which boasts of massive electoral strength.

But leading an excited mammoth crowd of youths in the peaceful walk in the State, the convener, Muhammad Ganduje, said the walk was just a tip of the iceberg regarding APC strength in the State, assuring that the party will have a clean sweep in all the elective positions in 2023 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the walk on Sunday was the first step towards securing victory.

Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, also made a surprise appearance, assuring that APC will secure the presidential victory in the State as well as other political positions.

The governor said the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is the person the country needed now to consolidate on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.