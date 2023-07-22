Feb 25 Poll: Atiku’s Allegations Against Judiciary Laughable – Presidency  

The Presidency has berated a former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, over his accusations against the nation’s judiciary, describing his action as laughable.

The Presidency stated that Atiku’s bid to blackmail the judiciary will fail, and described his claims as “laughable and jejune.”

Having lost in the last election to President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the presidency said the former Vice President’s statement was an attempt to cast aspersions on the current administration without providing any evidence.

The Presidency characterised Atiku’s allegations as containing “innuendos, insinuations, and outright lies” while lacking any substantial argument.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications & Strategy, Dele Alake, stated that, “If the former Vice President believes in democracy and the sanctity of the Judiciary, as claimed, he would not engage in making spurious and wild allegations aimed at disparaging and discrediting an important arm of government that should serve as the bulwark for our democracy.”

Alake further accused Atiku of attempting to intimidate and blackmail the Judiciary, despite being involved in a case before the Presidential Election Petition Court.