Food And Nutrition Security In Nigeria – An Emergency Before The Declaration

Last week, the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency on food security. For the first time, it seems, a government has woken up to the emergency we have on our hands. The pronouncement alongside the raft of measures announced with it have dominated the airwaves into this week, and rightly so.

I have used the word crisis many times over the past few years in describing the desperate state of food and nutrition insecurity faced by way too many Nigerians. The soon-to-be published National Food Consumption and Micronutrient Survey report underlines the situation starkly. Data from the preliminary report released in September 2022 showed that 4 out every 5 Nigerian households sampled were food insecure meaning they were missing meals, and 1 in 5 households were severely food insecure meaning they were going without eating for a whole day because of lack of money or other resources. Nationally (there are significant regional differences in the detail) a third of our children under 5 years of age are stunted and a quarter of children are underweight, indicating both chronic and acute childhood malnutrition and in many cases poor maternal nutrition. It is clear that with outcomes like these “crisis” is not an excessive descriptive and a “state of emergency” is apt and long overdue.

The government has announced a number of actions and interventions it intends to take. Many of these unfortunately read like a repeat of the rhetoric we have had for many years from successive governments.

Three things are needed to ensure food and nutrition security – adequate food supply, physical and economic access to the food, and ensuring that the food is nutritious and safe for consumption. Most of the measures announced focus on increasing supply but even within that ignore the one big thing that can be a quick win and could be addressed relatively quickly – reduction of post-harvest losses and waste. Government is planning to revive Central Bank intervention schemes, deploy federal grain reserves, etc. but these measures are likely to amount to doing the same things but expecting different results unless a fundamental re-design of these interventions are done.