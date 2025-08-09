The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), has mourned the passing of Chief Audu Ogbeh.

Advertisement

Ogbeh, a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) died on Saturday at the age of 78.

The late Ogbeh served Nigeria in various capacities across several administrations, as Minister of Communications in the Second Republic and later as Minister of Agriculture under the administration of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, where he demonstrated exceptional commitment to national development.

Senator Akume, in a statement by the Director Information in his office, Segun Imohiose, said Ogbeh’s death is not only a national loss but also a personal one as they both shared a deep bond rooted in their heritage and mutual dedication to the service of the Benue people and the country.

The SGF extolled Ogbeh’s long-standing dedication to the service of the nation, noting that since joining politics in the 1970s as a legislator, he remained steadfast in championing progress and unity.

Akume commiserates with the people of Benue State, the deceased’s immediate family, friends, political associates, and prayed for God to grant the soul of the departed eternal repose and comfort to those he left behind.