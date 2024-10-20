Advertisement

Secretary to the government of the federation, Senator George Akume, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), has congratulated former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, on his 90th birthday.

In a statement by the director information in his office , Segun Imohiosen, the SGF described Gowon as an untrammeled icon of unity and a champion of national integration and peaceful co-existence in the country as exemplified by the formation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) during his administration in order to give sense of oneness to all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic and religious divides.

“As a trailblazing statesman, his unflinching quest for unity transcends the frontiers of the nation as he co-founded the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in order to bring unity and promote economic cooperation among member states in the African sub-region.

“We thank him for always praying for the unity and prosperity of the nation through his non-denominational prayer group, *Nigeria Prays,* and wish him robust health and sound mind as the nation keeps tapping from his wealth of wisdom,” he added.

Similarly, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has joined other Nigerians and leaders within and outside the country to celebrate Gowon on his 90th birthday.

Mutfwang in a congratulatory message extolled General Gowon’s exceptional leadership qualities, which he noted played a critical role in maintaining Nigeria’s unity and fostering its growth as a sovereign nation.

A statement by the director of press and public affairs in his office, Mr. Gyang Bere said,

“It was with profound humility and immense joy that I join the global community in celebrating your remarkable 90th birthday. Your unwavering commitment to a unified and peaceful Nigeria has left an indelible mark on our nation’s history.”

The governor while reflecting on Gowon’s leadership during one of Nigeria’s most turbulent periods, praised his wisdom and diplomatic acumen.

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, also described Gowon as a symbol of unity and patriotism. The governor extolled the virtues of the former leader in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, describing him as “a symbol of humility, unity, and patriotism” while saluting his sacrifice to the nation.