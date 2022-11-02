A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election for Kaduna Central Senatorial District and ordered a re-run in 14 days.

Recall that Mr Lawal Adamu popularly known as Mr LA was declared as the winner of the primary election and his name subsequently published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the PDP Kaduna Central Senatorial district candidate which was challenged by Usman Ibrahim who came second in the primary election.

Presiding Judge, Justice Mohammed Garba Umar, who gave the ruling said the claims by the plaintiff are substantial likewise the decision by the INEC and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party earlier decision for a fresh primary which did not hold hence claims by the defendants is null and void.

“Therefore, the primary is nullified and the PDP should conduct fresh primary within the next 14 days’, the Judge ordered.

Speaking on the judgement, lead counsel to the plaintiff, Sam Atung(SAN) in an interview shortly after the judgement said, “Today is a good day for the Rule of Law, Constitutionalism and Internal Democracy within our political parties.

“The judgment of the court has been delivered and the entire claims of the plaintiff were upheld by the Honourable court and our claim was basically for a repeat primary election that was initially ordered by the PDP National working committee to be held on the 4th day of June but for the reason best known for the State Working Committee the election didn’t hold.

“So, as loyal party members, our client decided to approach a Federal High Court for an interpretation of the provisions of section 84 of the electoral Act 2022.They were ordered to conduct a repeat primaries within 14 days from today.

“The learned counsel to INEC gave the court her word that they are going to comply by order of the court, all the preliminary objection that was raised by the defendant were dismissed while the plaintiff case were upheld in its entirety” he stressed.

Counsel to the defendant was no where to.be found for reaction after the judgement which was not in their favour was delivered.