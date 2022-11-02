Osun State Police Command has confirmed the trending video of a police personnel who claimed she was assaulted by her superior officer.

Police Inspector Olorunsogo Bamidele in a video which has since gone viral on social media had alleged that the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Ode-Omu Police Division, ASP Ajayi Matthew assaulted her.

In a signed press statement, the command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said the Commissioner of Police, Faleye Sunday Olaleye was aware of the video.

The statement revealed that the CP had interviewed the parties involved and had also ordered a discreet and thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances which led to the unethical behaviours.

Olorunsogo Bamidele in the video had said: “What is my offence, that he started beating me, he naked me, he injured me on my chest, hand, his name is Ajayi Matthew because he asked me out and I told him I am married and I cannot and he started blackmailing me. He was telling people around that we were dating and I took offence to it.

“It happened in the presence of two constables, ten civilians. He went inside, carried a Dane gun and want to gun me down, the civilians took out of the office that I should run away, but I insisted that if he wants to kill me he should go ahead. Ajayi wants to kill o, pleases assist me o.”

Opalola’s statement read in part, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc+, NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Osun State, CP Olaleye Faleye, to investigate the alleged assault on woman Inspector Olorunsogo Bamidele by her DCO in Ode Omu Osun State.

We will await the report of the investigation from Osun State Police Command before necessary actions are taken.

However we assure the general public that justice will be done in the case, to protect the core values and ethics of the NPF.”