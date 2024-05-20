A total of 2095 undergraduate students were matriculated by the Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK) in Kebbi State.

The students were administered the oath governing the university’s rules and regulations before the vice chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Zaiyan Umar at the Senate Building.

Umar enjoined the new students to familiarise with the rules and regulations governing the institution.

He also charged them to contribute their quota to the creation and sustenance of the university to greater heights by avoiding negative behaviours such as involvement in cultism, examination malpractice and disrespect to the constituted authority.

The VC also disclosed that FUBK which started academic activities in 2014 with three faculties, 24 degree courses now runs 37 degree programmes in five faculties.

He added that the federal government had approved the upgrade of the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi to serve as the clinical training facility for medical students at the College of Health Sciences of the university.