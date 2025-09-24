The Federal Government has announced tuition-free education in all Federal Technical Colleges (FTCs) across the country, warning against illegal charges.

A press statement late Wednesday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, said the government will cover other approved charges including boarding fee, uniforms, textbooks, exercise books, prospectus and identity cards.

Others were stationery, clubs and societies, medical, vocational, utilities, security, website/e-result, Skool Media, extra lessons, and insurance.

This, it explained, was in line with its free-education policy and ensure that Federal Technical Colleges fulfil their mandate of producing skilled graduates for national transformation.

The statement urged parents to report illegal demands directly to the Ministry through: Hotline: 08036576733, 08036373796; email: [email protected].

It also quoted the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, as warning that no principal or administrator was permitted to demand unauthorised payments from parents or guardians.

Dr. Alausa clarified that while tuition and core expenses were fully covered, students of Federal Technical Colleges, as boarders, were expected to provide their personal items.

“This initiative reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a pathway to human capital development. By equipping youth with employable skills, the government seeks to strengthen national progress and competitiveness.

“No Nigerian child should be denied access to technical education because of illegal charges. By investing in education today, we are building a stronger, self-reliant Nigeria,” Dr. Alausa affirmed.

The Ministry confirmed that monitoring mechanisms were in place to address any infractions swiftly.

The statement further clarified that students are to purchase their personal items including Sunday/Juma’at wears, bathroom slippers, blankets, bedsheets, pillowcases, towel, underwears as well as one ream of A4 paper (80 grams) for registration as well as other personal items and cleaning materials.