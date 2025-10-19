The Federal Government has declared all correctional centres across the country as red zones, warning the public to steer clear amid planned nationwide protests calling for the release of detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Advertisement

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) issued the directive in a statement on Sunday, signed by its Public Relations Officer, Umar Abubakar. The agency said the move was a precautionary measure to safeguard the country’s custodial facilities and prevent any security breaches during the protests scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025.

“In light of the planned nationwide protest… the public is hereby informed that all correctional centres are declared as red zones,” the statement read.

Advertisement

Abubakar emphasised that the facilities remained restricted areas and warned that individuals without official business at any correctional facility should stay away to avoid “untoward incidents.”

The Service urged Nigerians to cooperate with security agencies and respect the restricted status of custodial centres, stressing the need for caution and calm to maintain public order.

The protest, organised by activist Omoyele Sowore, is the latest in a series of actions aimed at pressuring the government to release Kanu, who has been in detention since 2021 on charges including terrorism and treasonable felony.

LEADERSHIP reports that Kanu, who was re-arrested in 2021 and is facing trial on charges including terrorism and treasonable felony, remains a polarising figure, viewed as a freedom fighter by his supporters and a national security threat by the federal government.

This development comes amidst growing public scrutiny over Kanu’s prolonged detention despite several court rulings, including a 2022 judgment by the Court of Appeal ordering his release, a decision later stayed by the Supreme Court.