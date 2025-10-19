Senator representing Kogi Central in the Senate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has called on the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals to publish all existing agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) related to Nigeria’s mining and solid minerals sector, stressing the need for greater transparency and public accountability.

In a statement she personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, the Senator emphasised the importance of making the documents readily accessible to Nigerians, including via government websites.

“We would like them to be made available to Nigerians… for us in the National Assembly and to Nigerians,” she stated. “We would appreciate if you deploy the Freedom of Information Act… it’s from when you begin to disclose your various engagements and contracts that we can begin to say yes, our government is transparent.”

The Senator linked transparency to broader issues of governance and public trust, noting that accountability cannot be achieved without open disclosure of government dealings.

Drawing on her roots in Kogi State, which she described as “impoverished in the land of plenty,” she lamented the lack of local benefit from the region’s vast mineral resources.

“Kogi Central… we have over 52 solid minerals in commercial quantity. And yet, each time I meet my communities, I’m constantly asked: when and how are we going to begin to benefit?”

Akpoti-Uduaghan shared a personal moment of realisation from a recent discussion with a fellow lawmaker: “Just yesterday, I had a chat with Distinguished Senator Massey. And for the first time, I was shocked… Nigeria has ruby, emerald, tourmaline — and these are being extracted. But I do not think Nigeria derives revenue from that.”

She issued a stark warning against repeating the mistakes made in the oil and gas sector, urging the government to proceed with care and precision as it develops the mining industry.

“We must be careful… we must meticulously cross the T’s and block the I’s, and not fall into the pitfalls that we have suffered in the oil sector,” she stated.

She raised concerns about the management and disclosure of the National Resources Fund, which receives 1.68% of special funds from the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

“I would like to know how much we have generated over time into the National Resources Fund. How much do we have now? How much in the past three years,” Natasha added.