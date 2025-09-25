The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development of (FMLD) expressed concern over the continuous misuse of antibiotics by fish farmers despite warnings about the negative consequences of the act.

Advertisement

Speaking at an antimicrobial resistance awareness and sensitisation workshop for fish farmers in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, the director of Veterinary Public Health and Epidemiology in the ministry, Mr. Samuel Anzaku, said the misuse of antibiotics posed serious risks to human health, aquaculture, and the environment in general.

Our correspondent reports that the sensitisation programme, which was sponsored by the Fleming Fund through the University of Liverpool, UK, in collaboration with FMLD, drew stakeholders from the fish industry, including farmers’ associations.

Advertisement

Azaku explained that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in fish production was dangerous because resistant bacteria can spread from fish farms to humans through contaminated food and water.

He noted that improper antimicrobial use in aquaculture creates a reservoir of resistant genes, which can then be transmitted to other organisms, including humans, making infections harder to treat, stressing that the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health, known as the One Health concept, highlights the urgent need for risk mitigation strategies to control AMR in aquaculture.

He said curtailing misuse of antibiotics will lead to safer production in the fishery industry and protect human health.

Also speaking at the event, the programme coordinator and a Fleming Fund Fellow, Maureen Kajo-Kokoiwen, urged farmers to work with veterinarians for proper disease treatment and avoid sharing unverified treatment methods.

According to her, failure to observe drug withdrawal periods puts both consumers and the environment at risk, even as she stressed that drug misuse was becoming a serious threat to food security and public health.

She said the awareness campaign was part of a global effort to promote responsible use of antimicrobials.

On his part, the president of the Nasarawa Fish Farmers and Processors Association, Manasseh Usman, appreciated the ministry for initiating the awareness, stating that the workshop will go a long way in safeguarding consumers and improving farming practices.

He promised to step down the awareness among fish farmers and general public in Nasarawa State.