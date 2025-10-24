The federal government has launched an initiative to empower teachers across the country with subsidised mobile devices and free data access to enhance professional development and classroom delivery.

The Federal Ministry of Education unveiled the scheme in Abuja late Thursday.

It will benefit 8,000 teachers from the six geopolitical zones in its first phase, which runs from December, 2025 to July, 2026.

The programme, implemented with technical support from the UK-funded Partnership for Learning for All in Nigeria (PLANE) initiative, was part of the Federal Government’s efforts to advance digital learning under the Education Public-Private Partnership (ePPP) framework in line with the National Digital Learning Policy (NDLP).

Delivering his keynote address at the Ministerial Roundtable on Zero-Rated Data and Devices for Nigerian Teachers, Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, described the initiative as a transformative step towards building a digitally competent teaching workforce capable of delivering quality education in the 21st century.

Alausa said the programme demonstrates the government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide in the education sector by providing teachers with the tools and resources needed to improve learning outcomes.

He commended the PLANE programme and other partners for their support, stressing that the collaboration underscored the power of strategic partnerships in achieving national education goals.

According to the minister, participating teachers will have access to the federal government’s eLearn platform and other accredited digital learning resources at no cost, made possible through zero-rated data access provided by partner telecommunications companies and Internet Exchange providers.

“We know it’s unfortunate that teachers are not being paid enough, and we’re not fooling ourselves,” Alausa said. “Giving these teachers devices and expecting them to pay for data is foolhardy.

“It’s dead on arrival. That’s why we’re here today to create a path for them to access whatever they need without paying anything.”

The Minister also inaugurated the Ministerial Implementation Committee on the Education Public-Private Partnership (ePPP) on Zero Data and Devices.

The committee membership, drawn from the Federal Ministry of Education, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), TRCN, telecommunication firms and EdTech platforms, is expected to provide the cost of the pilot implementation plan for the fourth quarter of 2025, submit a verified list of participating teachers and schools, and produce a final pilot impact and learning report to guide a nationwide scale-up by July 2026.

In her remarks, the Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Dr. Ronke Soyombo, described the initiative as a significant milestone in making digital learning more accessible to teachers nationwide.

She noted that the scheme would enhance teachers’ ability to integrate technology into classroom instruction, bridge the digital divide, promote continuous professional development, and ultimately improve education quality across the country.

“The provision of zero-rated, subsidised data bundles is not merely a technical solution it is a strategic intervention that can accelerate digital inclusion, enhance teacher capacity, and improve learning outcomes nationwide,” Soyombo said.

“TRCN is committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure every teacher in Nigeria is digitally empowered and professionally equipped to thrive in a technology-driven education landscape.”