The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that the administration of President Bola Tinubu cannot address all developmental challenges in the nation’s capital at once.

Wike stated this on Friday during a monthly media parley in Abuja while reacting to recent comments by a former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on the poor state of public schools in the FCT.

LEADERSHIP reports that Obi, during a recent visit to the LEA Primary School in FCT, had decried the deplorable condition of learning facilities, noting that he was shocked to find classrooms without chairs or toilets. The former Anambra State governor described the situation as “unacceptable and unworthy of a responsible nation.”

Responding, Wike said his administration was aware of the infrastructural decay in some parts of the FCT but insisted that it was unrealistic to expect every problem to be solved immediately.

“I heard him when he was saying that public schools are in dilapidated nature across the Federal Capital Territory,” Wike said. “We cannot solve every problem as far as development is concerned. Government is a continuum. There were several administrations before we came, and other administrations will come after us.”

The minister maintained that the FCT Administration was making steady progress under the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu, particularly in infrastructure, education, and healthcare, noting that development would be implemented in phases.

Wike added that while constructive criticism was welcome, stakeholders should acknowledge ongoing efforts to improve living standards across the federal capital territory.