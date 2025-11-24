The Federal Government has disclosed that its last week’s engagements between a high-level Nigerian delegation and United States officials resulted in significant agreements to strengthen security cooperation and protect Nigerian citizens.

Advertisement

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the discussions “will help strengthen security partnerships between the two countries and open new avenues for cooperation to protect Nigerian citizens.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that the delegation, led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, met senior officials across the US Congress, the White House Faith Office, the State Department, the National Security Council, and the Department of War.

Advertisement

Onanuga shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, “In all engagements in Washington, DC, the Nigerian delegation refuted allegations of genocide in Nigeria, emphasising that violent attacks affect families and communities across religious and ethnic lines.”

He added that the delegation “strongly rejected wrongful framing of the situation, saying such would only divide Nigerians and distort the realities on the ground.”

Following the meetings, the United States affirmed its readiness to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria.

Onanuga noted that the US would provide “enhanced intelligence support, expedited processing of defence equipment requests, and the potential provision of excess defence articles—subject to availability—to reinforce ongoing operations against terrorists and violent extremist groups.”

The US also expressed willingness to offer complementary support, including humanitarian aid to affected populations in the Middle Belt and technical assistance to strengthen early-warning mechanisms.

“Both countries agreed to implement “a non-binding cooperation framework and to establish a Joint Working Group to ensure a unified and coordinated approach to the agreed areas of cooperation.”

In return, the Nigerian delegation reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening civilian protection measures.

Onanuga said, “The discussions provided ample opportunity to correct misconceptions about Nigeria, forged a constructive, solution-driven partnership with the United States, reinforced mutual trust, and advanced a coordinated approach to protecting vulnerable communities, especially in the Middle Belt.”

The delegation included the Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi; Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Parker Undiandeye; Special Adviser to the NSA, Ms Idayat Hassan; and Ambassador Ibrahim Babani, the director of Foreign Relations at the Office of the NSA.

The Federal Government restated its awareness of heightened sensitivities regarding religious freedom and security, and urged citizens to remain assured that firm, urgent, and coordinated steps were being taken to secure the nation.