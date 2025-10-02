The federal government has called on Nigerian entrepreneurs to invest more in tourism, saying such investments offer the opportunities to invest in the people, the youth and the future.

Advertisement

Minister for Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande who stated made the call said tourism development, job creation, and youth empowerment were central pillars of the present administration agenda.

The minister stated this in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital at the official launch of ‘Visit Ekiti’, a tourism development outfit for state’s cultural and economic renaissance.

Advertisement

Represented by Dr Adedamola Ogunlola, the minister described the unveiling as a dream to showcase the rich cultural heritage, the breathtaking landscapes, and the profound history of Ekiti to Nigeria, Africa, and the world.

“For tourism to thrive, the energy, innovation, and creativity of our young people must be at the heart of the process.This is a vision that aligns perfectly with the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development. Our young people are not only custodians of our cultural values but also the drivers of new ideas that can transform heritage into wealth,” the minister said.

Speaking further, the minister noted that the government also came up with the Youth in Creative Economy Project to support talents in film, fashion, music, and cultural enterprises to ensure that our heritage becomes both art and industry.

He said the federal government was laying foundation where Nigerian youth are not just beneficiaries of development but active participants and creators of change.

“This vision is in perfect harmony with the Renewed Hope Initiative of President Tinubu, which seeks to create a Nigeria where every citizen—especially the youth—has access to opportunities for growth, innovation, and prosperity.

“Visit Ekiti embodies these priorities by showing how cultural heritage and enterprise can be woven into the national fabric of hope, resilience, and renewal and the Ministry of Youth Development is eager to explore partnerships with Visit Ekiti in ways that will directly benefit our young people,” the minister said.

In his welcome address, the Lead and Creative Director of Visit Ekiti Limited, Mr Ayodeji Ogunro, said the initiative was conceived to drive and develop arts, culture and tourism in Ekiti State.

“Visit Ekiti is more than a tourism campaign; it is our strategic blueprint for economic transformation. It is the engine that will create jobs, empower our communities, and draw investment into world-class resorts and eco-tourism ventures.

“To our investors and partners, we offer a secure, investment-ready state and a government deeply committed to your success.

“To our people, be the welcoming face of our state. This dream belongs to every single one of us.The journey starts now. Let us all work together to ensure that Ekiti becomes the premier tourist destination in Nigeria,” Ogunro said.