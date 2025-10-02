A group, Coalition of Independent Online Media Platforms, has decried negative media reports targeting Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and its leadership, denouncing the report as ‘misleading and politically motivated’.

In a statement jointly signed by​ Olubade Jimoh and Ibrahim Umar, chairman and secretary of the group, respectively, they said the attempts to malign the person and office of the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, was not only factually shallow but reeks of a coordinated attempt to undermine his credibility, and incite distrust in public institutions.

“​We, the undersigned members of the Coalition of Independent Online Media Platforms, write to firmly reject and denounce the misleading and politically motivated publication by Sahara Reporters dated September 29, 2025, titled: “EXCLUSIVE: How Relatives of Senate President Akpabio, Speaker Abbas, Other Political Elites Secured NCC Jobs Without Due Process.”

“​This report, which attempts to malign the person and office of the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, is not only factually shallow but reeks of a coordinated attempt to undermine his credibility, incite distrust in public institutions, and ultimately set him at odds with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“​Despite its sensational headline, the article provides no verifiable documents or proof. It merely floats names and speculative associations. Without internal memos or evidence of process violations, the story amounts to conjecture — not journalism.

“The story, which continues to repeat a narrative that was published several months is a planted fictitious tale that conspicuously fails to provide the response made by the NCC to this issue months back when it first arose.

“​It is especially ridiculous — and indeed laughable — that the report suggests Dr. Maida is seeking political relevance by allegedly going against the same President who appointed him. What relevance, if we must ask, would a technocrat gain by joining forces with an opposition that holds no power at the center? The claim lacks both political logic and common sense. The suggestion that Dr. Maida is working against the President is not only baseless but insulting to the intelligence of Nigerians who know better.

“​It is no coincidence that this publication surfaces at a time when the NCC is undergoing serious reforms under Dr. Maida, both internally and in the telecommunications industry.

“We have come to understand that these reforms are unsettling to entrenched interests who now resort to blackmail via unverified media reports. We see this for what it is: a desperate move to derail progress.

“Since Dr. Maida assumed office, he has insisted on transparency as an approach in how the NCC will conduct its work. He has also ensured that trainings which used to be allocated to staff based on favoritism are now spread across cadres with focus on competencies.

“​We encourage any aggrieved party to present evidence of misconduct to the appropriate anti-corruption agencies or the National Assembly. Until then, this coordinated media attack remains unfounded. We stand with Dr. Maida and any public servant who upholds due process, transparency, and service delivery.

“​As online publishers, we believe in press freedom and responsibility. We urge Sahara Reporters and others to verify claims before publication, rather than weaponizing journalism for political vendettas.

“​Dr. Aminu Maida remains a committed public servant executing the mandate of the Federal Government under President Tinubu in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector. Attempts to discredit him through unsubstantiated publications will not stand. We reject this smear campaign in its entirety and commend the Presidency for remaining focused on performance, not propaganda,” they stated.