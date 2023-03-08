Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi yesterday said the federal government recently approved the sum of 15 billion naira for the establishment of a power plant in state.

Umahi, who made the announcement during a town hall meeting with people of Ezza Clan at the international airport complex in Onueke said that the project which promises to be the best in South East Nigeria would be sited in Umuoghara, Ezza North local government area.

He said, “I want to announce to you that President Mohammadu Buhari has approved a total of N15 billion project in Umuoghara, the best power plant in the South East in your domain.”

Governor Umahi also announced that the international airport would be ready for commissioning and flight operations in the month of April 2023.

“This Airport, I am building it without measure, the Federal Ministry of Aviation came here and said that it is the most beautiful and biggest in the entire Africa.

“By April, we must commission this airport. Before I leave, the airport will be busy,” the governor stated.

Governor Umahi appealed to the people of Ezza to support the candidature of Rt. Hon Francis Nwifuru for the governorship position of the state, adding that by so doing, the people of Ezza clan would enjoy the support of other clans at their time.

“Ezza people are very intelligent and enterprising, match Ezza people against any other clan, they may not match Ezza people.

“Ezza will never make themselves Governor, we must work in alliance, be strategic, be wise, I stand for Justice, equity and fairness, if you don’t want to vote for Nwifuru, reduce the altercations.

“I am not asking you to drop your son, I am not God but I can tell you that your son will not win. I am not angry that the South East voted for Obi. I am not angry because through Obi we have made a statement,” he stated.