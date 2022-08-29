Federal government has awarded contract for the rehabilitation of the dilapidated Lokoja-Shintaku-Dekina-Anyigba Road connecting the Kogi State capital to the eastern senatorial district of the state.

The contract was awarded to Tec. Construction Company, the firm that handled the just completed Ganaja Flyover in Lokoja, few days ago in Abuja.

The development, LEADERSHIP learnt will address challenges of deplorable condition of the road linking the people of the eastern flank of Kogi State, particularly part of Bassa local government area with Lokoja.

While confirming the development in a chat with LEADERSHIP, the Federal Controller of Works for Kogi State, Engr Jimoh Kajogbola, said he had not seen the scope of the work involved in the contract to know if the work would include the road from Ganaja junction flyover to Ganaja village.

He expressed the hope that if the work covers the area mentioned, there would be major work on the remaining portion of the road waiting for completion.

Investigation shows that the federal government awarded a contract for the emergency repair of the seven-kilometre Ganaja Road in November 2021. LEADERSHIP learnt that while substantial portion of the road, especially from Baptist High School to Aniebo Housing Estate, has been completed, the remaining portion from the axis to Ganaja village begs for completion.

Kajogbola assured that as soon as the contractors received mobilisation, they would move to site to begin work.

The people of Bass local government area, where Shintaku road passes through have been calling on the government for the repair of Shintaku Road, which they said had caused them difficulties in the movement of goods and services for years.