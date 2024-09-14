The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (P-CNGi) initiative on Saturday, commenced installations of the free CNG conversion kits earlier distributed to stakeholders in the commercial transportation sector in Ogun State as part of the federal government’s commitment towards achieving the conversion of one million petroleum vehicles to CNG by year 2025.

Installation of the free CNG conversion kits which came under the Conversion Incentive Programme (CIP) initiative was kick-started at two workshops of the conversion partners who had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with P-CNGi.

A total number of 110 conversion kits, accompanied with a total of 90 units of 65 liters and 20 units of 75 liters of CNG cylinders are expected to be installed on certified commercial vehicles in the conversion exercise which commenced on Saturday.

Speaking with journalists at one of the conversion centres in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Director in the state’s Ministry of Transport, Adetimehin Olugboyega said benefiting commercial vehicles have to undergo inspection to ascertain their fitness to be converted for the use of the CNG.

Adetimehin explained that a 75 -litre CNG filled cylinder will cover a range of 150 kilometres journey, thereby contributing to the reduction of transportation fare as envisaged by the federal government following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“The cylinder is molded not welded, and is as thick as 60 mm, bulletproof, accident proof and cannot cause any explosion. In Abeokuta, here we have two refilling stations presently and one at Ibafo. To install a kit for petrol engine, it takes 4-5 hours but for diesel engine it would take 3-days”.

Commenting on the viability and economic advantages of the CNG transportation system, the Operation Manager of the P-CNGI’s technical partner; Nigerian Gas and Transport Solution Limited (NGTSL), Ali Manager said a gas-driven transportation system remains the best option that will stabilise Nigeria’s economy.

“Out of my 17 years experience in gas industry, I can tell you that if a taxi driver runs on gas in approximately two years, he can buy a new car for himself.

“The first thing is that you (Nigeria) have your own gas company, you will be an independent company in terms of energy unlike other countries that import and rely on others and this will bring a bigger change to this country.

In his contribution, spokesperson of one of the conversion partners; Nexgen Automobile, Toyosi Oluwasesan confirmed receipt of 50 CNG conversion kits, stressing that three (3) automobile technicians were also trained from his workshop.

Commenting on the project, the state chairman of one of the transportation unions; National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW), Adewale Yàtò, represented by Ahmed Bankole commended the federal government for the P-CNG initiative.

Adewale emphasised that the use of the CNG-complied vehicle will go a long way in compelling his union to reduce the transportation fare across the state.