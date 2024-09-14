Five people have been confirmed dead and three others injured in a ghastly auto crash that occurred along old Ogbomoso-Oyo Road on Friday in Oyo State.

The travellers plying the old Ogbomoso–Oyo Road reportedly lost their lives when their vehicles were involved in head on collision.

The crash which occurred between Elega and Oolo, near Ogbomoso was the result of a head-on collision involving an articulated vehicle and a Sharon bus heading towards Oyo.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, Corps Commander, Rosemary UK Alo said the accident occurred between Ogbomoso-Oyo, three kilometer to base (Ile-Abu), Ogbomoso.

According to her, two vehicles were involved, a commercial vehicle without registration number and a truck with regIstratton number LRN 185 YR.

Alo said two male and one female were injured while three males were not injured, adding that three males and two females were killed.

The Oyo State FRSC boss said the injured victims were taken to hospital for treatment, as no victims was saved by seat belt.

She cautioned the drivers to be cautious of wrongful overtaking and excessive speeding which she identified as causes of the accident.

Items recovered from the scene of the accident included one traveling box, three school bags, two small traveling bags, one cross bag, one sack bag, first aid box, two lylon bags, 8 smart phone’s and four purses containing the sum of N20,350.00.

The affected vehicles have been towed by the Police to their custody, while injured victims were taken to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso while the corpses were also deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.