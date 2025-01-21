The Minister of Communications, Innovations, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani has attributed the recent increase in tariffs by mobile network operators (MNOs) to the global inflation and rising cost of operation.

Tijani said this while briefing journalists after a closed-door budget defence session with the National Assembly’s Joint Committee on Information, Communication and Technology on Tuesday in Abuja.

He noted that telcos have struggled with high operation cost for several years in addition to global inflationary pressures.

The minister stated that the government was committed to ensuring the sustainability of telecommunication sector and protection of Nigerians’ interest.

“The hike in price is based on inflation globally. This is a sector that has not increased prices for a long time, what the government has been doing is managing the situation. They have been crying out for a long time that they are struggling with the cost of diesel. This is not a problem that is unique to Nigerians.

“We will ensure that MNOs can continue to deliver the best quality services to the people,” adding that “the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is doing a lot of tracking now to ensure that the quality of the services that people will get is of good quality.”

In his remarks, the Committee’s co-chairman, Senator Shuaib Salisu noted the contribution of the communication sector to the economic growth of the nation.

Salisu emphasised the need to review the 2025 proposed budget of the ministry to enable it to deliver its mandate effectively and efficiently.

Consequently, the panel adopted a motion requesting the committees on Appropriation to consider upward review of the ministry’s 2025 budget.