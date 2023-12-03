The minister of Environment, Mr. Balarade Abbas Lawal has commended Lafarge Africa Plc for its commitment to Environmental sustainability.

The minister gave this commendation during a courtesy visit of the company’s management team led by the Group managing director/chief executive officer, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi to the Minister in Abuja.

The minister commended Lafarge Africa for the various awards received over the years in environmental responsibility referring to it as a testament of the company’s environmental friendliness.

According to him, Lafarge Africa’s compliance with rules and regulations makes it comfortable to come for a courtesy visit, without waiting for the Ministry to come after them to comply.

He further commended Lafarge Africa for its role as a key player in the cement industry, acknowledging its impact on the nation’s economic growth and development.

The minister highlighted the environmental challenges associated with the cement industry, emphasising the importance of compliance with environmental regulations.

The minister urged Lafarge Africa to fully comply with regulations such as the National Environmental (Non-metallic minerals manufacturing industries sector) Regulations and the National Action Plan for mercury reduction in the cement sector.

He encouraged the adoption of modern, cleaner production and energy-efficient technology to align with global best practices.

Also, Alade-Akinyemi expressed confidence in the Minister’s leadership to drive the Ministry’s objectives.

Emphasising Lafarge Africa’s commitment to responsible operations and environmental sustainability, he highlighted the company’s role in the Nigerian construction and infrastructure development sectors over its 60-year history.

“As a key stakeholder, we share in the vision in ensuring manufacturing companies like ours operate responsibly, minimize their impact and contribute to the overall sustainability of the environment. We are confident that under your leadership the ministry will continue to attain its objectives,” he stressed.

He expressed Lafarge Africa’s eagerness to collaborate more closely with the Ministry on climate change and sustainability initiatives. He acknowledged the importance of collective efforts in advancing sustainable practices within the industry.

He further acknowledged the Ministry’s commitment to timely issuance of permits and collaborative annual joint inspections and expressed Lafarge Africa’s eagerness to collaborate more closely with the Federal Ministry of Environment on programs and initiatives to promote environmental responsibility within the industry.

The GMD/CEO of building solutions company sought the Ministry’s continued support for new projects, modifications, and annual permits, emphasizing its interest in championing a ‘zero waste’ treatment solution and ending open-air burning practices.

The company proposed the implementation of an online process for project approvals and report submissions, aiming to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental footprints associated with traditional paperwork.

At the end of the meeting, both parties expressed optimism about the potential for a strengthened partnership.