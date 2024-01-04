The Federal Government of Nigeria has condemned the killing of a Nigerian student in Canada even as it promised to ensure that those behind the killing were brought to justice.

Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, described the alleged killing of 19-year-old student in Manitoba, Canada, Afolabi Stephen, as wicked, a statement issued on Thursday by the Head of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol unit of the Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said.

“We are in touch with the Nigerian mission in Ottawa who have the assurances of the Canadian authorities that investigations into the unfortunate incident has begun and will be thorough.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Afolabi and pray unto God to allow his gentle and innocent soul to rest in perfect peace,” the statement added.

Reports have it that 19-year-old Afolabi Stephen was allegedly killed by policemen on December 31, 2023 in Manitoba, Canada.

Though the details of his death were still sketchy, the Winnipeg, Manitoba Police Department, in a statement posted on its website via Winnipeg.ca, said its officers responded to a call about a young male who was acting “erratically”.

The police noted that upon arrival, efforts to calm the young man proved abortive, which led to the discharge of a firearm by the police which ultimately led to Afolabi’s death.