Pandemonium broke out in Shao Garage, Akerebiata area of Ilorin, Kwara State capital, when two men reportedly slit the throat of their neighbour over a disagreement.

Sources told LEADERSHIP that the gorry incident occurred on Monday, January 1, 2024, at about 12am.

The sources said that a brother of the victim, AbdulRazaq Babatunde, who was attracted by an alarm raised by a resident, came out during the time of the incident only to find his younger brother, Abubakar Babatunde, bleeding from his slit throat.

“He was subsequently rushed to the UITH for medical attention,” a source added.

Meanwhile, Policemen have arrested two suspects, Abdullateef Yakubu and Yakubu Olanrewaju, who LEADERSHIP gathered were helping the police in their investigation on the dastardly act.

The spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident.

“The needful will be done as soon as we conclude our findings,” she stated.