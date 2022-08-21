The federal government has adopted modern approaches to border security including the deployment of eBorder assets to enhance effective border security and management.

Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Jere Idris, who disclosed this, said the essence was to effectively police the nation’s borders against illegal immigrants and other criminal elements.

eBorder operations strive to ensure that monitoring of borders across the country is done real-time online, using Information and Communications Technology (ICT) system.

It would be recalled that the federal government had signed the e-border agreement with a Chinese company to supply cameras in about 84 locations of the nation’s borders to use ICT as a tool to monitor the borders.

Speaking yesterday in Dutse, Idris said NIS’ commitment to secure Nigeria’s borderlines was not negotiable.

“We shall continue to offer excellent protective cover across our over 5,037 square kilometres borderlines to enhance peace and development,” he noted.

The NIS boss was in Jigawa to condole with the family of Abdullahi Mohammed, a chief immigration assistant who was killed by gunmen that attacked an NIS patrol team at Galadi-Birniwa axis of Jigawa State.

The late Abdullahi and his colleagues were on patrol on August 9 when they were attacked by gunmen. Although Abdullahi and his colleagues including Abba Musa Kiyawa (DSI) and Zubairu Garba (AII), repelled the attack, he sustained heavy injuries that led to his death.

“I am therefore in Jigawa to appreciate and honour his gallantry, sacrifice and commitment to the safety and protection of our national territorial integrity. Abdullahi Mohammed remains one of our finest gentlemen, a hero and a great patriot. I assure his immediate family that their dear son has not died in vain. Two of his colleagues who sustained some injuries during the attack are responding to treatment in a medical facility,” the NIS boss added.

Our correspondent reports that a firm, Contect Global Services, donated N4 million to the families of the deceased officer and those recuperating.