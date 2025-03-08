The Federal Government has designated 154 health facilities across the country to provide free treatment for women experiencing obstetric complications, including cesarean sections (C-sections).

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate disclosed this during an interview on ‘Politics Today’ on Channels Television on Friday.

Professor Pate emphasised that the programme aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to prioritising the health and well-being of Nigerians, particularly women facing life-threatening pregnancy complications.

The minister said that the designated facilities will be reimbursed for services rendered, ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent women from accessing life-saving procedures.

He reiterated that the move is part of broader health sector reforms, with the government working alongside the Health Insurance Authority to mobilise resources and sustain the initiative.

Also, he said the federal government has identified 18 centres that will provide free treatment for women suffering from vesicovaginal fistula (VVF), a severe childbirth-related condition that affects at least 10,000 women annually.

VVF, a condition where a hole forms between the bladder and the vagina due to prolonged or obstructed labour, often leads to continuous urine leakage, social stigma, and rejection by families.

Pate acknowledged that many affected women have been unable to afford surgical repairs for years.

“For a very long time, many women suffered from that without the opportunity to have those repairs. We took it upon ourselves to ensure whoever has VVF will have a surgical repair, and that will be paid for by the government,” he noted.