A youth group, Zamfara Youth Concerned Citizens, has commended the former governor of the state, Dr. Muhammad Bello Matawalle, for his contributions to youth empowerment during his tenure.

The group highlighted his efforts in appointing over 8,000 youths to political positions while he was governor of Zamfara State.

Speaking on behalf of the group, its Secretary, Abubakar Ibrahim Anka, expressed concerns over what he described as a decline in youth empowerment initiatives in the State since Matawalle left office.

He claimed that the current administration has sidelined the youth, leaving many without opportunities for growth and development.

According to Anka, the youth of Zamfara felt abandoned, as they no longer see tangible empowerment programmes available.

“The only things we see are on television and in newspapers, but not in reality,” he lamented, calling for more practical and impactful youth-focused initiatives from the current governor.

Dr. Matawalle, who is currently serving as Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, has been recogniaed for his work in supporting young people in the state.

Many of his former appointees have credited him with providing them with opportunities to contribute to governance and economic activities.

The group emphasised that youth empowerment is essential for the progress and stability of Zamfara State, particularly in light of the security challenges facing the region. They argued that investing in young people helps to curb crime and promote peace.

While praising Matawalle’s past efforts, the youth group urged him to consider returning to state politics in order to continue his work in supporting young people. They believe his leadership style was more inclusive and beneficial to them.

“We have missed him. He did a lot for us, and we want him back,” Anka said, calling on Matawalle to prioritize Zamfara’s youth once again.

The group’s concerns come at a time when youth unemployment remains a significant issue in Nigeria. Many young people struggle to find opportunities despite promises from various levels of government.