The federal government has targeted 138, 015 vulnerable households for the Renewed Hope Cash Transfer programme in Nasarawa State.

The state’s programme manager of the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer unit, Mrs Rhoda Agbawu, disclosed this during an orientation training for desk officers in the state.

Mrs Agbawu explained that each beneficiary drawn from the 13 local government areas of the state would receive N25, 000 within the next three months.

According to her, the programme was a scale-up of the National Social Safety Nets Project that began more than five years ago.

“The exercise was re-branded Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer Programme to align with the policy agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“The rebranding came with a lot of improvement where the beneficiaries in the state were increased from 48, 624 to 138, 015 in all the local governments against just six in the past,” she said.

She said 80,000 beneficiaries were enrolled before the programme was put on hold to enable beneficiaries open accounts and link them with their BVN and NIN.

Mrs Abgawu said the process for enrolment and payment to the beneficiaries is now digitised to ensure accountability and transparency.

On the essence of the training, Agbawu said it was aimed at educating the desk officers on the new changes in the programme for proper implementation.

Also, speaking, commissioner for special duties, humanitarian, social services and non governmental organisations, Margaret Elayo, said Nasarawa was rated among the best performing states in the implementation of the National Social Safety Nets Project.

She attributed the feat to the commitment and dedication of the implementing team and urged them to sustain the tempo.