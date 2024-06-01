The President Bola Tinubu administration has unveiled a grassroots empowerment initiative aimed at uplifting vulnerable and marginalised communities across Nigeria.

The Presidential Community Engagement Office will spearhead efforts to directly engage with locals and deliver the government’s development agenda at the grassroots level.

Speaking at the launch of the South West Initiative For Transformation Project (SWIFT) at the Presidential Villa, the senior special assistant to the president on community engagement for the South West region, Moremi Ojudu, said a core focus would be empowering underserved populations through strategic interventions.

“We are talking about empowerment across key pillars like agriculture, education, enterprise development and health. This includes reviving primary healthcare centers which are the basic health institutions for communities,” Ojudu stated.

With offices being set up across all six geo-political zones, the engagement teams will serve as critical liaisons between the presidency and citizens on the ground.

Their role will be to effectively communicate government policies and ensure development programs reach the intended beneficiaries.

Ojudu added that many communities had become disengaged and disconnected from the government’s efforts.

“They don’t even understand what we’re doing, and the government is doing so much for the people,” she said.

The new outreach drive seeks to bridge this gap through grassroots sensitization campaigns and two-way communication channels allowing citizen feedback.

“President Tinubu has a humane passion to restore the confidence of Nigerians and put the nation on an efficient pathway to progress. Empowering communities through this local engagement is very key to achieving that vision,” Ojudu said.

She said concrete steps would include boosting agricultural support for smallholder farmers, expanding vocational training for entrepreneurs, and improving access to basic education and healthcare in underserved areas.

The presidential aide stressed that the Tinubu administration is determined to uplift the most vulnerable segments of society and deliver a renewed sense of hope through this hyper-local outreach model.