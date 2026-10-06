The federal government has secured commitments from distribution companies and the Lagos State government as the 24/7 Power Energy Zones pilot kicks off, starting with the Lagos corridor before extending to Abuja–Kaduna–Kano and Enugu–Port Harcourt.

The initiative, approved by President Bola Tinubu, aims to end the blackouts that have long weighed on households, businesses and industry by delivering stable, reliable electricity to key economic corridors.

The agreement followed a high-level technical session at the Lagos House, Marina, between the minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Tegbe said the ministry had engaged and secured commitments from the distribution companies to offtake more power and deliver steady and reliable electricity to customers along the Lagos corridor. He expressed his readiness to work with Lagos on the four ministerial priority areas approved by the President: Grid Stabilisation, Market Liquidity, Grid Expansion, and Governance and Regulatory Harmonisation.

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the federal delegation for its seriousness, noting that since coming on board as minister, Tegbe has shown the willingness and capacity to resolve lingering issues in the sector. He said Lagos is equally committed and stressed the need to work out pragmatic solutions to make the sector work for Nigerians, and Lagosians in particular, creating a bankable, collaborative and competitive electricity market in Lagos.

To move from commitment to delivery, the minister announced the constitution of a Joint Technical Committee to untangle knotty issues and propose next steps. The committee is chaired by the managing director of NISO and co-chaired by the permanent secretary of Lagos State Ministry of Energy, with members drawn from NERC, TCN, REA, LASERC, LAISO and LSEA and the office of the Minister of Power.

The technical committee will report to a Steering Committee chaired by the governor and co-chaired by the minister of Power, with the special adviser to the President on Power, the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Power and the Lagos State commissioner for Energy as members.

Also present at the meeting were the Special Adviser to the President on Power, Dr Lanre Babalola; the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Power, Alh Mahmuda Mamman; the deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat; the Lagos State Commissioner for Energy, Biodun Ogunleye; the managing directors of TCN, NISO and REA; and other senior officials of the Federal Ministry of Power and the Lagos State government.