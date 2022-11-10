Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has assured the people of Ondo and Ekiti states that the federal government has not abandoned the reconstruction of the Akure-Ado Ekiti road.

The minister, who said the contract awarded to Dantata and Sawoe for the dualisation of the road was being looked into, said once the process was completed, work would resume on the project and it would be fast-tracked.

The minister in a statement made available to journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital, by his special assistant on Media, Ebenezer Adeniyan, noted that Adegoroye stated this when a delegation of the Ondo State House of Assembly, led by its Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the Federal Ministry of Transportation in Abuja.

According to him, the minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, who has taken the road as a priority for the government, took the step to look into the contract awarded in 2020 due to the challenges being faced by the contractor in executing the project.

He said: “I know what our people are facing on that road but I want to again plead for more patience. The minister of Works is meticulously doing a lot to ensure that we don’t run into any impediments when the project resumes. So, I want to assure our people that the project will not be abandoned.”

The minister also gave the assurance that the proposed Deep Sea Port in Ondo State would soon become a reality while stressing that the federal government recognized the importance of the proposed port to the blue economy policy of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.