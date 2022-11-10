Justice Yellim Bogoro of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday imposed a cost of N50,000 on the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) for delaying a suit filed by a businessman, Igwe Nwaokpara, to challenge his alleged extraordinary rendition from Kenya.

Justice Bogoro ordered the NIS to pay the sum to Nwaokpara after it forced the court to adjourn the matter due to its unpreparedness to commence the defence of the case.

The applicant, in the fundamental rights enforcement suit, is urging the court to compel the NIS to pay him N12 billion as damages for its role in his alleged illegal removal from Kenya and to release his seized passport.

Nwaokpara is also asking for a declaration that his arrest in Kenya and refusal to produce him before a Kenyan court for extradition were unlawful.

He is further praying to the court for a declaration that his alleged “deportation/extraordinary rendition” was illegal and that the confiscation of his international passport Ao6128442 since June 13, 2017, was unlawful, and unconstitutional.