Federal Gov’t Kickstarts Student Loan September

The Federal Government has said that it was working out modalities to commence student loans in September/October 2023.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew David Adejo, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday while addressing journalists on the Bill signed into law by President Bola Tinubu few days ago.

President Tinubu had assented the Student Loan Bill in fulfilment of a promise he made during the electioneering campaign.

The Student Loan Bill sponsored by the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, provides for interest-free loans to indigent Nigerian students.

The law is to provide easy access to higher education for indigent Nigerians through interest-free loans from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, the Permanent Secretary said.