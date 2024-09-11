The Federal Government has launched a N47.5 billion plan to revamp fifty secondary schools nationwide, marking the first phase of its intervention strategy.

Under the project, educational facilities will be modernised to create enhanced learning environments, equipping schools with the resources needed to prepare students for a competitive future.

The Executive Secretary of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), Dr. Iyela Ajayi, disclosed this on Wednesday while flagging off the infrastructure upgrade at Government Secondary School, Koton Karfe, Kogi State.

Ajayi, who stated that the intervention covers infrastructure, provision of facilities, and capacity building, noted that each state in the federation will have at least one school renovated in this first phase.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the project, saying that an assessment of over 40,000 senior secondary schools in Nigeria highlighted an urgent need for intervention.

“We have decided to provide the funds for massive intervention in areas of infrastructural development, provision of facilities, and capacity building for senior secondary education. This subsector of the Nigerian education system is not only crucial but vital. Neglecting secondary education means neglecting the future of our children.

“This intervention, which upgrades infrastructure, will cover all states. We are intervening in 50 senior secondary schools, with at least one in each state. This is just the first phase. Upon completion, we will report to Mr. President and our ministers on the progress.

“The first phase will cover approximately N47.5 billion for these 50 schools,” he added.

He also urged the contractor, FirstMan Industries, to ensure the project’s timely completion and the highest quality.

The Head of Physical Planning at NSSEC, Arc. Maimuna Umar, provided a breakdown of the project, noting it will include a well-equipped laboratory building.

One of the blocks will also have an ICT Center, an e-library, and a 10KVA inverter system to run the computers.

To address water needs, the Commission will provide a borehole, and each classroom will accommodate a minimum of 46 students.

The Principal of the school, Mr. Yunusa Dauda, said the school had struggled with poor facilities for over 30 years before this intervention.

“For that reason, we have been pleading and seeking government assistance. Today, we thank the Honourable Minister, the Chairman, the Executive Secretary of NSSEC, the Minister of Education, and President Tinubu for recognising that this school needed significant upgrades and renovations.”

Earlier, the Managing Director of FirstMan Industries Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Akanonu, sought maximum cooperation and promised to deliver a quality project.