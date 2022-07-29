President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received a delegation from the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Support Unit, led by the chief executive officer, Dr Sanjay Pradhan, where he itemised the benefits Nigeria has derived from joining the transparency body in 2016.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina, when he committed Nigeria to the membership of the Open Government Partnership at the London Anti-Corruption Summit, he stated the role the initiative would play in the fight against corruption.

He said, “We have developed and implemented two National Action Plans on the Open Government Partnership.

“By next month (in August), I will sign the third Action Plan, which is in the final stages of development. I am eager to sign the document so that we can continue to sustain the progress of reforms that we have recorded in the past six years of implementation.”

The president outlined some of the successes that the country had recorded since it began to implement the Open Government Partnership in 2016 as follows:

“Our budgeting processes have become more open, citizens-centred and participatory. In accordance with the objective of fiscal transparency, all stakeholders, including the public are involved in the country’s budget making process, have access to the details of our budgets, and have opportunity to make inputs into it. As a proof of our progress, Nigeria was ranked among the best improved countries for transparency in the latest global Open Budget Survey.

“We have made significant progress in the beneficial ownership transparency in Nigeria. We produced a roadmap of Beneficial Ownership Reporting in 2016. By December 2019, we established Africa’s first Beneficial Ownership Register in the extractive industry.

In 2020, we amended our laws to expand Beneficial Ownership Reporting to all sectors of the economy.

“We are currently building a robust national Beneficial Ownership Database, which will be deployed to combat global criminal activities including illicit financial flows and terrorism financing. We are equally convinced the Beneficial Ownership disclosure policy will support our domestic resource mobilization.”

Buhari said as a government, “We are encouraged that, at the last OGP Global Summit in Seoul, South Korea, Nigeria won the OGP Impact Award for our commitment and progress on Beneficial Ownership Transparency.

“As part of our commitment to sustain the progress, I have just approved Nigeria’s membership of the Beneficial Ownership Leadership Group.”

On extractive industry transparency, he said Nigeria as a leading member of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, was appointed recently to chair the global network of 20 countries implementing contract transparency.

“Also, as part of a broader commitment to extractive industry transparency, we passed the Petroleum Industry Act which introduced sweeping reforms to enhance transparent and accountable governance of the oil and gas industry.

“In public procurement, we have established the Nigerian Procurement Portal, where citizens can monitor all government procurement processes in a transparent manner. We are currently improving this system to achieve greater effectiveness,” he added.

President Buhari said one of the reasons the country has made this much progress is because “we have backed our verbal commitments with deliberate action, by including OGP implementation in the national budget to ensure sustainability of the partnership in Nigeria.