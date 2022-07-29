Former senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Abe announced that he was no longer a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) barely one week ago, when he appeared on a live national television programme.

He however said he still remained a member of the political family of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The non-serving senator has severally declared that he would be on the ballot for the Rivers State governorship election come 2023.

Confirming the development, his spokesman, Parry Saro Benson, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, said it has become expedient that Abe must move on with his political career having resigned as member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement stated the Senator’s desire to place Rivers State on a pedestal of accelerated development through a collective discussion on the future of the state has motivated him to take the board step.

It reads in parts: “It is important for us all to realize that in discussing the future of Rivers State, every single voice is important and everybody matters.

“It is not only the governors, the ministers, the senators and the honourables; the future belongs to each and everyone. As 2023 general elections draw near, and as Rivers’ people, we must make our direction known to Rivers State.”