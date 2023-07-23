Federal Govt May Penalise States That Impair Tax Harmonisation Effort

The Federal Government is planning extensive tax reforms that may slash over 52 current taxes to 10.

In a presentation in a lecture, entitled, “Revenue, Challenges and Opportunities”, on Saturday over Zoom, the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Revenue, Mr. Zacch Adedeji, said the tax reforms would involve harmonisation to remove multiple taxation.

He said the current tax system was broken, with the different levels of government working at cross puropses. This situation, he added, was worsened by poor and dated regulatory laws and framework.

He said the Federal Government would work with states to achieve the objective but warned that the allocation of states that do no comply may debited to the extent of their non-compliance.

He said there was hardly any country in the world with the kind of chaotic tax system that exits in Nigeria. He also added that poor data collection, mining and use compounded the country’s problems, saying the National Identification Number (NIN) would be the single identification system.

Adedeji said, repeatedly, that although some had expressed apprehension about taxation, “the government will not tax poverty. We intend to tax the fruit, not the seed.”