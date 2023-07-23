FEMA Alerts On Heavy Rainfall In FCT, Puts  Emergency Response Team On Alert

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has alerted on a predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) today, and has thereby placed its emergency response team on high alert.

Director-general of the agency, Dr Abbas Idriss, made this known in a statement signed by the head of public affairs, Ms Nkechi Isa, in Abuja yesterday.

Idriss said a weather forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) had indicated that the FCT and neighbouring states would experience heavy to moderate rainfall today.

According to the FEMA director-general, NiMET also warned of possible flash floods, riverine flooding, strong winds and soil erosion as well as thunder and lightning due to the anticipated heavy downpour.

“The forecast also anticipates displacement of people due to floods, outbreak of water-borne diseases and damages to infrastructure,” he said.

He said to ensure quick and effective emergency response, the agency had placed its search and rescue team on high alert, and he equally directed an update of the agency’s flood contingency plans to ensure maximum results.